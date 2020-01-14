An 85-year-old woman was found raped and murdered in her house at Kahuru village in Engineer area of Nyandarua County.

Reports indicate that an unknown number of thugs broke into her home on Saturday night and made away with household goods.

Engineer Town Police Commander Charity Dorcas the granny had traveled to her rural home from Nairobi to undertake some farming business when she was attacked.

According to Ms Dorcas, the victim used to visit the home once a month to pay farmworkers and monitor projects.

Detectives suspect that the attackers believed the woman had cash and that it is likely they killed her after she identified them. Her body was discovered on Monday, KNA reports.

A village elder, Joel Kimani, termed the incident shocking and urged police to find the attackers.