A man confessed to stealing three phones from a beauty palour in Nairobi’s CBD, saying “the phones were carelessly kept”.

Police alleged that Peter Wekesa committed the offense on November 12 at a beauty and massage parlor in Dubai Mall along Ronald Ngala Street.

He reportedly made away with Tecno Spark2, Con 11 and Phantom phones belonging to Angelina Wavinya, Mary Akeyo and Rosemary Njuguna.

A Makadara court further heard that Wekesa checked into the parlor and requested for a pedicure.

“At some point Wekesa excused himself to go answer to a call of nature, unknown to the three, he had picked their phones which were lying on a shelve and vanished,” reads court papers.

The victims reported the theft to police and after a while Wekesa was spotted within the area, prompting the ladies to make a citizen’s arrest, SDE reports.

A remorseful Wekesa told the court he also stole sandals belonging to the beauty shop. He asked the court to pardon him, saying he regrets the offense.

“The phones were carelessly kept, tempting me to steal. I nonetheless regret the offense and beg for leniency,” he said.

“I even stole sandals in the shop leaving behind my shoes,” Wekesa confessed.

The court directed that a probation report on his social lifestyle be made by the probation office to help the court determine an appropriate sentence for the first time offender.