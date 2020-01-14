President Uhuru Kenyatta has this morning announced a surprise cabinet reshuffle.

The president addressed the nation from State House Mombasa, where he has been since breaking for Christmas.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has been shown the door, coming at the height of the locust menace that is threatening Kenya’s food security.

Defense secretary Rachel Omamo will now be in charge of the foreign affairs docket, swapping places with Monica Juma.

Trade and Industrialisation cabinet secretary Peter Munya takes over from Kiunjuri in the agriculture docket. Health secretary Sicily Kariuki has been moved to the water and irrigation ministry, taking over from Simon Chelugui who has been moved to the labour docket.

New faces in the cabinet include politician Mutahi Kagwe who is now in charge of health and Betty Maina who is taking over trade. Betty Maina has been the Principal Secretary at State Department of East African Affairs.