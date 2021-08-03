A woman who is seeking child support from Bishop David Muriithi of the House of Grace Church claims her life is in danger.

Judy Mutave Muasya dragged the wealthy televangelist to court last week seeking Ksh100,000 monthly allowance for child maintenance for her two-year-old son.

Judy now claims that she is fearing for her life and that of her son after her brother saw a Mercedes Benz occupied by unknown people outside her compound in Kilimani.

“They knocked severally but no one opened for them,” she claimed.

In her court papers, Judy claims she met Bishop David Muriithi in 2018 and they entered into a romantic relationship that resulted in the birth of their son in January 2019.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, Judy says the Bishop was excited to hear about her pregnancy and was overjoyed when the son was born.

“The plaintiff avers that during her pregnancy period, the defendant was supportive and he wilfully provided for her and the unborn child,” Omari said.

However, Omari says since the boy was born, his client has singlehandedly been taking care of the minor without the help of the bishop.

According to court documents, Muriithi argues that he cannot afford to pay the money that his baby mama is demanding since he is a bishop with no salary.

“The Plaintiff avers that the Defendant has threatened her that he will not give his support towards the maintenance of the minor by claiming that he is a Bishop with no salary thus denying the minor what is rightfully his,” she submitted.

“JM avers that Muriithi is a bishop of a reputable church within the Republic of Kenya who lives a high-end life and is not willing to offer his child the same kind of life which is a clear indication of discrimination on his part,” the lawyer argues.

Omari also states that the child has attained the age to join school and therefore the bishop should support JM with paying the child’s school fees, school-related expenses among other things.

“The defendant has been defiant and brazen to accept responsibility and to assist her with the maintenance of the minor herein,” Omari claims.

Ms Judy is seeking Ksh20, 000 for food and shopping, Ksh35, 000 for house rent, Ksh11, 000 for clothing and Ksh10, 000 for a house help.

She also wants Bishop Muriithi to pay fees at Kiota School, and an additional Ksh1,000 for salon, Ksh5,000 for entertainment, Ksh3,000 for utilities and Ksh2,000 for her son’s toys.

The court directed JM to serve Muriithi with the application, and parties to appear in court on August 25 for hearing.