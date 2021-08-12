The popular social media couple Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Kiarie alias JustGymIt live separately.

The gym instructor made the revelation during a Q&A session on Instagram. Frankie explained that they took the unorthodox decision to live apart because it was Corazon’s wish.

“Corazon loves her space. She would rather be in her house than anywhere else. Even when she’s at my house, she’s always complaining,” he said.

Frankie also noted that Corazon’s house is their primary residence.

“We’ve just decided that her house becomes the primary house. But I still have my place.”

The two are raising their son Taiyari together and celebrated his first birthday last week.

Corazon and Frankie also celebrated their two-year dating anniversary late last month.

“Two years and still counting. Happy anniversary to us!” said Frankie, adding: “To infinity and beyond! Love you wife.”

Corazon on her part wrote: “Two solid years with the sweetest, most annoying, absolutely understanding human. Two years of the best experiences and of abundance of blessings. To many more baby #franzon.”