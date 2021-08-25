The highly publicised joint birthday party between Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and musician Rayvanny has culminated in a music video.

Mutua and Rayvanny turned 51 and 28 respectively on August 22 and hosted their guests at an invite-only party held at Emara Ole Sereni.

The pair treated their guests to a rendition of the love ballad ‘Malaika’, which Mutua dedicated to the women in his life.

In his speech, Mutua said this was his first birthday party celebration.

“I am very happy to see all of you here. I want to thank all the people who have been in my life. My parents, my sister, my teacher my pastors, my friends,” he said.

“The people who have been there for me politically. Hon Muthaura, Former President Mwai Kibaki, President Uhuru Kenyatta, Hon Raila Odinga, who have been there for me, nurturing me.”

Mutua added: “I am also very happy to share my birthday with this young man Rayvanny. We share so much with him and I want to thank him for coming and happy birthday to him.”

At the function, Rayvanny also unveiled his new music video for the song titled ‘Birthday’ which features the Machakos governor.

The video premiered on YouTube on Monday, August 23, and was trending at number 3 after garnering over 550k views in 24 hours.

Check it out: