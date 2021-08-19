Another political alliance is reportedly in the making ahead of the General Election in 2022.

The new political outfit brings together National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and the immediate former UN Conference and Trade Development Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

The Nation reports that the trio held a three-hour closed-door meeting at a city hotel to plot the formation of the outfit to be known as the National Alliance for Change.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Muturi, Kibwana and Mukhisa noted that they have worked together before.

They said they want to be the face of change in Kenya.

“We cannot change this country by doing things the same way. We must depart from our chaotic and divisive politics to chart a new path for Kenya,” Speaker Muturi said.