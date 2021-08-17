The break-up between Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Lilian Ng’a ng’a is still the talk of the town after the former lovebirds announced their split on Sunday, August 15.

While Mutua and Ng’ang’a have both played it cool and insisted that they parted ways amicably, word on the streets has it that rapper Juliani is now dating the former model.

While these claims remain unsubstantiated, at least for now, excitable Kenyans on social media have been linking the Mutua-Ng’ang’a breakup to Juliani.

One of these excitable Kenyans is ofcourse former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who pleaded with Mutua and Lilian to save their union.

“Lilian, you are a strong woman and continue being strong, especially during this difficult time when you are undergoing challenges. We say behind every successful man there’s a woman. You have been with Dr. Alfred since 2011 when I was elected as MP 15 years ago, meaning you met this guy before he became Governor.

“My humble appeal to both of you please, forgive each other and forget about what transpired in your lives as a family and just agree the devil is a liar and he has no place in your lives. This is all about the two of you as a family, so let people talk during the day but they will all go to bed at night and life will go on. I plead with both of you, sameaneni because hii ni mambo ya kidunia. Come on Lilian, think about it!!” Sonko wrote.

Without mentioning his name, Sonko further sounded a warning to Juliani for supposedly giving Lilian a shoulder to cry on.

Sonko said if he were Mutua, he would emasculate whoever comforts his wife.

“Nawewe msanii jipe shughuli ingekuwa ni mimi ati tume differ na bibi yangu alafu the first days of our divorce unadunda nae kunihurt hio sausage yako naeza kuikata into pieces na nijipeleke police station,” Sonko threatened.