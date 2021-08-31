Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o has denied claims that he has any links to Nairobi’s wash wash gang.

On Friday, Instagram blogger Edgar Obare posted viral stories explaining the workings of the most famous wash wash people in Nairobi. An informant provided him with details, photos and screenshots that proved what many already knew, and connected the dots on other aspects.

Several celebrities were linked to the group, either directly or indirectly. Among those who found their way to the exposé were Jalang’o and Betty Kyalo.

On Monday, the media personality and aspiring member of parliament took time on his morning radio show to categorically deny having any links to that underworld.

He said that he works hard for his money, and his Kiss job pays him well. On top of that, he explained that he has multiple brand endorsements with top companies, that also pay him well.

Watch him explain.