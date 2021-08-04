A form one student was the envy of his new schoolmates after he arrived in school aboard a chopper.

Better yet, the student flew to school in Raila’s chopper accompanied by the ODM leader. The grand entry caused quite the spectacle at Maranda High School on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The student, who was not immediately identified, was among the top performers in KCPE. In addition to rewarding him with a chopper ride, Raila Odinga is also said to be sponsoring his education.

Raila Odinga is an alumnus of the top-performing Maranda School, which made the trip even more special.

Watch a video below.