The grandson of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi is the biological father to two children in a case where he is being sued for child support.

Results of a paternity test which Collins Toroitich Kibet Moi had demanded proved that he sired the two children with Gladys Jeruto Tagi.

The DNA test results returned a 99.9 percent probability. “The children exhibit a compatible obligatory paternal allelic profile with that of Collins Toroitich Moi,” read the report.

The results come after Collins played cat and mouse with the courts and his baby mama, dodging court appearances and the extraction of samples for the DNA analysis.

This forced Gladys Jeruto to sue Collins for contempt of court.

Baringo Senior Resident Magistrate, Benjamin Limo, released Collins Kibet on a Sh100,000 bond on charges of skipping court appearances.

In the suit, Gladys Jeruto Tagi is seeking Sh1 million per month for the basic needs of their children aged 11 and nine.