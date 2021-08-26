Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a prison officer who was reportedly out for the blood of his girlfriend.

Edwin Omuse, who is stationed Kangeta GK Prison in Meru, reportedly stormed out of the correctional facility on a mission to kill his girlfriend.

He was armed with a gun loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition that was concealed in a sack.

“Omuse had been overheard saying that he would travel to Thika with a mission of eliminating his girlfriend, whom he alleged had defrauded him Sh900,000 that he had borrowed from a money lending institution,” the DCI said.

“Efforts to trace the warder gone rogue in Meru became fruitless after he disappeared from the prison, where he had been assigned sentry duties. The last eyewitnesses who saw Omuse in Meru told detectives that they had spotted him on a fast-moving motorbike.”

Detectives attached to the Special Service Unit swung into action and through intelligence managed to trace the woman’s house which is located in Kisii Estate within Thika town.

The sleuths moved her to safety and laid an ambush in wait for Omose.

At around 5 pm Wednesday, Omose arrived, and using a spare key he gained entry into the house.

“He assembled the firearm and made a call to the girlfriend who is a fourth-year student at Mt. Kenya University, inquiring on her whereabouts.

“The detectives immediately moved in and without firing a single shot, arrested Omosa and recovered the firearm loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber, which had been hidden beneath a couch. The suspect is safely in our custody, as detectives process him for arraignment,” DCI added.

The officer will be arraigned in court today, Thursday, August 26.

“The DCI strongly warns and cautions the female youth particularly those in the Universities, Colleges and other tertiary institutions to be wary of predators whose bond of love is premised on monetary cords that are meant to temporarily win their affection. These cords suffer monetary volatility which lead to suicidal and animalistic psychological attacks. Take time to know him and do due diligence.”