One of the victims of a shooting at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road, Nairobi is paralyzed, lawyer Daniel Maanzo told the court.

Maanzo, who is representing the family of Police Constable Festus Musyoka, made the revelation during the bail hearing of the accused Dickson Njanja Mararo.

The lawyer, who is also the Member of Parliament for Makueni, and State prosecutor Everlyne Onunga vehemently opposed Mararo’s release.

“Police Constable Festus Musyoka Kavuthi is now paralysed following the shooting,” Maanzo said, adding that the officer will be permanently confined to a wheelchair.

The lawyer argued that PC Festus Musyoka will now have to rely on people given that he could be relieved of his duties as an officer.

Prosector Onunga on her part said PC Musyoka is in critical condition at the Nairobi Hospital where he has been hospitalised since July 2, 2021. She urged the court to deny Mararo bond due to the severity of the crime.