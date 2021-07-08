A student at the Mount Kenya University has been charged with being in possession of marijuana.

Brian Kamau Kariuki, who is undertaking a course in Public Administration, was reportedly arrested in the Nairobi CBD with cannabis worth Sh2000.

The court heard that on July 6, 2021, at the Globe Cinema roundabout in Nairobi, the accused was found to be in possession of 200grams of marijuana.

According to a statement recorded at the police station, Brian confessed to the police that the weed was for personal use.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku at Milimani law courts where a plea of not guilty was entered after he said the marijuana was not 200gms but 23gms.

Kamau also pleaded for lenient bail terms saying he is a student.

“Your honor I am a student at Mount Kenya University and I have my student ID with me, I plead for a lenient cash bail,” he said.

The court released him on a cash bail of Sh5000 or bond Sh10,000 and one contact person.