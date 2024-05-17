Kenya and Germany Conclude Negotiations on Job Migration

The State Department for Diaspora has announced the conclusion of negotiations for a job migration framework between Kenya and Germany, with Kenyan job seekers poised to benefit.

According to a statement by the State Department, the framework aims to develop guidelines for labor migration between the two countries. The framework is expected to simplify the process for Kenyans to migrate and work for German companies and institutions.

As outlined by the government, the deal is expected to be signed in September after both governments approve the framework.

“The Agreement will provide a framework for cooperation on migration and labor mobility between the two countries. The Kenyan delegation was led by the Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime and PS Roseline Njogu of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs as the lead negotiator. The German delegation was led by Joachim Stamp, the Federal Government Special Commissioner for Migration Agreements, and Holger Schamberg, Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community, as the lead negotiator,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a job expo will be held in Nairobi to acquaint Kenyans with the opportunities offered in Germany.

“The Agreement will be implemented progressively starting with a Job Fair in Nairobi. Both countries are committed to the complete implementation of the Agreement by the Joint Implementation Committee,” the statement added.

In January, President William Ruto announced his efforts to have 250,000 Kenyans employed by German companies. He mentioned that the jobs would target professional, skilled, and semi-skilled Kenyans.

“PS Roseline just came back from Germany. We are almost completing the agreement with the German government because they have asked us for 250,000 job opportunities. They want us to conclude the agreement before June. The same thing is going on with different countries,” he stated.