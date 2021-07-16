Comedian and radio presenter Felix Odhiambo Odiwuor aka Jalang’o is the newest member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The Raila Odinga-led political outfit on Thursday awarded Jalang’o life membership as he dips his toes into the murky waters of politics.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna presided over the ceremony at Chungwa House in Nairobi. The party also presented Life Membership Certificates to Maurice Juma Okumu and Francis Aganda.

“Comedian and radio presenter Felix Odhiambo Odiwuor aka Jalang’o today officially joined the biggest political movement in the country. He was handed the Life Membership certificate by SG @edwinsifuna. We keep marching on #TukoTayari,” ODM announced in a tweet.

Jalang’o has since declared his interest in the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat. The Kiss FM presenter will battle it out against Lawyer Steve Ogola, former Gor Mahia Treasurer Sally Bolo, among others.

They will be looking to unseat the incumbent MP Nixon Korir.

“I am going to be the next MP of Langata. Youths change your votes. Come and vote for us to build a new Langata. I am campaigning for myself. I am very serious, I am the next MP of Langata. Mark this day. I don’t go for things I can’t get. And once I have I said it…. start getting used to your future MP,” Jalang’o said in a past interview.