In 2014, John Kimama lost his national identity card and reported the same at the Buruburu Police Station on February 2 of the same year.

The lost ID would come back to haunt him three years later when his whole world was turned upside down.

It all started on June 16, 2017; Kimama was watching the evening news when NTV aired a story of a man who was on the run for stealing petroleum from Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

The suspect had reportedly rented a house a few metres from a KPC underground pipeline in Koru, Kisumu, drilled an underground hole from his house to the pipeline, and started redirecting diesel to an illegal storage tank in his premises.