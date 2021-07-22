Barely a fortnight after he was accused of absconding from his fatherly duties, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has reportedly sent a measly Sh7,000 to cater for his daughter’s school fees.

Earlier this month, the girl’s mother and former househelp for Wamatangi, Ms Winfred Wangui, claimed that he had refused to cater for his daughter’s admission to high school.

“The girl has received an admission letter to a good school but I cannot manage to raise the required money…he blocked me and failed to respond to my text messages that I wrote to him reminding him of his role,” Wangui said.

In a new development, Wangui says Wamatangi sent Sh7,000 through proxies.

“He has been using other people to reach me but has not been receiving my calls. He sent Sh7,000 using a new phone number with another name but the sender told us it came from Wamatangi,” she said.

Wamatangi, who doubles up as Senate Majority Whip, is said to have sired the girl with Wangui after he allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2006..

The girl sat for her KCPE exam at Crowns King Academy in Juja Farm, Kiambu. She scored 391 out of the possible 500 marks and earned admission to State House Girls’ in Nairobi.

Wangui claims the money sent to her was not enough as she is required to pay school fees amounting to Sh53,554.

In 2019, a children’s court in Nairobi ordered Wamatangi to cater for the minor’s education, medical expenses, and take a medical cover for her.