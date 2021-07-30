Ben Kitili has called it a day at Standard Media Group’s KTN News after eight years.

Reports reaching our newsdesk indicate that Kitili tendered his resignation on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Sources at KTN intimated that Kitili is set to join NTV as an editor. He will be in charge of the NTV newsroom, guiding reporters and anchors as well as improving NTV’s news coverage.

“He will be helping the managing editor as well as anchor news and host shows,” an insider told a local publication.

At KTN News, Kitili spearheaded political news while also anchoring Prime news. He hosted a political show every Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm where he interviewed political leaders.

The journalist will be returning to NTV, where he left in 2013 to join KTN.

Kitili started his journalism career at K24 TV where he worked as a Sports reporter and anchor.

On social media, Kitili only hinted at his new job, writing: “All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.”