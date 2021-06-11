Dr Mukhisa Kituyi has denied allegations that he assaulted a female companion at the Tamarind Village hotel in Nyali, Mombasa last month.

This follows a report filed at the Nyali police station in Mombasa County on May 22, 2021, in which one Diana Opemi Lutta claimed that the presidential aspirant beat her up after she rejected his sexual advances.

Ms Opemi claimed Mukhisa Kituyi was her boyfriend, and that he pushed her out of bed and continued kicking her after she fell on the floor.

When reached for a comment on the allegations, the former UNCTAD Secretary-General said he has never beaten a woman.

“I am aware of the said report. It did not happen,” he told K24 Digital.

Adding: “I’ve never beaten any woman in my life nor do I intend to ever do it at any given time. We sorted out the case and it was withdrawn.”

However, senior police officer in the Coast region who declined to be named said he was not aware that the case had been withdrawn.

“Kindly get in touch with the officer in charge of the station since I am not aware of the matter being withdrawn. We were waiting for the P3 form to be filled and handed over to us to enable us to arrest the suspect,” the officer said.

On Wednesday night, Nyali OCS Albert Chebii said the case had not been withdrawn and said investigations were ongoing. “We are still investigating the matter,” he said as quoted by K24.

The matter was also escalated to the office of the Inspector General of Police who indicated that: “The Inspector-General of Police has directed Regional Police Commander Coast to pen an inquiry against a politician who assaulted a woman and forward to DPP for perusal and advise.”