If there was any doubt that Ahmednasir Abdullahi is a man of means, then his latest interview with Churchill should take care of that.

Their discussion ranged from his early life in Mandera, to how he got into law at the University of Nairobi. He then went on about his journey as a start-up lawyer with few if any clients, and how he got his breakthrough after just 2 years of practicing, through the high-profile case involving Olympics boxer Robert Wangila.

At that time, he was also a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, with a monthly salary of Sh7000. He was living in South C, and according to him, that was enough money for a fairly comfortable lifestyle.

First car: A left-hand drive Suzuki.

Forward to the present day, and the Grand Mullah is living a life of luxury. Straight from his stylish office, you can tell that he likes the fine things. Even his office chair is a Herman Miller – a brand of office chairs that usually retail for over Sh300,000.

His house in Karen is a timeless masterpiece with perfectly manicured lawns. The lawyer is quite private about his life, so it was quite surprising that Churchill was given access.

It is quite hard to tell how big the entire house is or how many bedrooms and bathrooms it has, but this is clearly not your typical home.

In his parking lot, at least 5 expensive vehicles, including two Mercedes G-Wagens, that can retail for close to KSh40 million each brand new in Kenya. Also present is a Bentley and a Porsche.

Check out the photos.

So what does GM do for fun? Well, nothing yet. He said that once he gets home on Friday, he leaves on Monday. He however plans to change that by taking up farming as a hobby, and he plans to do that on his 200 acre piece of land in Isinya.