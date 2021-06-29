At the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a County, there is a tree with visible ‘female and male sexual organs’.

A few meters from the entrance of the cradle of the Agikuyu community is the magical tree known as Mukoe. According to an instructor at the shrine, the tree is a cross-pollination of Muhumo and Mukuyu trees.

“As can be seen, a full-blown female organ appears on the right side of the tree while the male organ sleeps on the left,” the instructor explained to K24.

The instructor said the tree has healing properties; part of the tree is said to cure several conditions and ailments. For instance, if someone loses their appetite, he/she simply needs to take a glass of the tree’s juice.

Reportedly, the juice from the tree can also mend broken marriages.

“You need to take a glass of this tree’s juice two times and you will see positive results,” the instructor said.

Gikuyu and Mumbi are said to have met under the tree.

Mukurwe Wa Nyagathanga recently captured national attention following a ceremony where National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was coronated as the spokesman of the Mt Kenya region.