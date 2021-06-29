Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi narrated his entrepreneurial journey, revealing that he once lost his life savings of Sh11 million.

Speaking on the Wicked Edition hosed by Dr King’ori, the outspoken lawmaker said he fell victim to the wash-wash business. Sudi said he does not blame the fraudsters who swindled him and attributed the loss to his own greed.

“I was conned out of all that money but I don’t blame the fraudsters because I was greedy. If you see anyone who has been conned it is because they were greedy and wanted to get rich quick,” the MP said. Sudi added that because he had learned how to do business, he was able to recover the Sh11 million loss in 6 months.