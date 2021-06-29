Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi narrated his entrepreneurial journey, revealing that he once lost his life savings of Sh11 million.
Speaking on the Wicked Edition hosed by Dr King’ori, the outspoken lawmaker said he fell victim to the wash-wash business. Sudi said he does not blame the fraudsters who swindled him and attributed the loss to his own greed.
“I was conned out of all that money but I don’t blame the fraudsters because I was greedy. If you see anyone who has been conned it is because they were greedy and wanted to get rich quick,” the MP said.
Sudi added that because he had learned how to do business, he was able to recover the Sh11 million loss in 6 months.
“That is why I tell people to never lose hope in life. That’s why we are losing very many young people who are frustrated after finishing school. When you lose hope you can’t recover,” Sudi said.
Recounting how he got into business, Sudi said he saved Sh21,000 for a whole year and then met a resident who had a large tract of land lying idle and asked if he can use it to farm.
The 7-acre farm earned Sudi more than Sh120,000 after a year. Sudi then invested the money in his friend’s transport business that handled fuel.
Sudi would then buy his first matatu from the proceeds of the transport business. After a while, he purchased 24 pool tables and stationed them in different urban centres in Eldoret.
The lawmaker said each pool table would bring in Sh1,000 to Sh2,000 a day.
He also charged people to collect their cars from Mombasa and learned the business of clearing and forwarding.
“I also met a friend who was selling land and I joined him in the business and together we sold land to prominent people which pushed me to another level,” Sudi narrated.
On family matters, Sudi said he met his wife in the village after his first girlfriend left him for a man who was well off.
“I would have married her but after she left for college she met someone who was better than me. I married my second girlfriend. I am 40 years old and one of my children is in London University,” he said.