Police constable Edwin Oscar Okimaru was Wednesday charged over the murder of Joshua Mungai, a PSV tout based in Ongata Rongai.

Okimaru, who is based at Dabel police station in Moyale, is accused of committing the offense on the night of 18-19 April 2021 in Olekasasi together with others not in court.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), at around 10pm on April 18, 2021, Okimaru arrested the deceased alongside two other people only identified as Njenga and George for violating curfew orders.

Constable Okimaru had left his workstation in Moyale and gone to his former station in Ongata Rongai for the operation.

The accused and his colleagues are said to have assaulted Mungai, Njenga and George, tied them up, bundled them into the trunk of a private car and dumped them at Tuala Bridge area on the outskirts of Ongata Rongai.

Unfortunately, Joshua Munagi succumbed to injuries two days later while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

On May 15, 2021, detectives arrested Constable Okimaru in Moyale after eyewitnesses and forensic autopsy analysis by Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor placed him at the scene of the murder.

The officer pleaded not guilty before Justice George Odunga at the Machakos Law Courts.

His advocates Lydia Abuya and Emmanuel Mwangi requested for reasonable bail terms saying their client has been in remand for 18 days and it would be unfair to hold him longer.

Justice Odunga directed that they appear in court on June 7 for bond/bail terms.