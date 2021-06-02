Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru says she did not ‘steal’ anyone’s husband as alleged by the first wife of her husband Peter Waweru.

Waruguru said the renowned businessman who is her childhood friend wooed her and she fell for him.

“I am not husband snatcher. Mimi Hukatiwa sikatiani (I am chased, I don’t chase). So please ask your men why they chase after me,” she said in an interview with Tuko.

“The truth of the matter is Peter Waweru is not new to me. He is my childhood friend. Alinikatia na nikakubali. He is my man. Mali safi,” she added.

The lawmaker further aimed an indirect dig at Waweru’s first wife Zipporah Njoki saying she should check herself.

“These women who are complaining should do their homework well on their men and check around if there are areas of improvement that probably they need to work on if they need to keep them,” Waruguru blasted.

This comes barely a fortnight after Waweru insisted that Waruguru is his wife and not a mere girlfriend.

Kirinyaga County Chamber of Commerce chairman explained that he wants people to respect his decision and to identify Waruguru as his official second wife.

