Diana Marua has hinted at a wedding with Bahati, saying they will start planning for their big day soon.

Speaking during the launch of Bahati’s new album, ‘Love Like This’, Diana noted that they are not legally married. She said they chose to wait until their children are old enough to understand their wedding ceremony.

“We are not legally married but we are set to start our wedding plans very soon,” she told Word Is.

“I just wanted my son to grow up to know and understand that my parents are actually walking down the aisle. Not this year but soon.”

On juggling between marriage and being in the limelight, Marua said she does not see Bahati as a star, but as the father to her kids and a friend.

“When he has his low moments and so on, it is not something big to me. We are not there for the people, we are public figures, but at the end of the day, we have our own family issues that we keep to ourselves,” she said.

The mother of two also mentioned she loves the album and has been supporting him fully in his music career.

“There is no reason to be insecure, I know my man. He knows me and we are a family. This is his work and so I’m here to support him fully. My favourite song from the album is ‘Sweet darling’, he has featured a Burundian artiste. It was the first song.”

Diana also said their reality show will be back on air soon.