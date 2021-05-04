National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called on media owners in the country to pay their reporters and news crew better.

Speaking during the World Press Freedom Day Celebration on Monday, Speaker Muturi expressed concern over the risks journalists go through while getting little reward for their work.

Muturi cited the recent investigative piece, ‘Guns Galore‘, by Citizen TV journo Purity Mwambia.

“I recently watched Purity Mwambia’s incisive documentary on Citizen TV and I was both shocked and worried for her. The risks involved, but also for the courage to go for the story. But in the end, how much do these people take home?” Muturi posed.

Adding: “Today is my day to ask media owners to pay our children, reporters, and correspondents very well; pay them well first and then demand integrity, otherwise we risk making them captives of government and news sources.”

Speaker Muturi further noted that corruption had infiltrated the media industry, which he attributed to media owners below par remuneration of their reporters.

“We must also be candid with each other. The monster of corruption continues to affect all our public and even private institutions.

“We continue to fix the loopholes to strengthen the integrity of our legislative processes. However, the time has come for us to address corruption in the media. Not just journalists who take bribes to look the other way but also the quid pro quo between media enterprises and government institutions,” Muturi said.

“Let us be serious and honest with ourselves. Pay these reporters well and then demand integrity. Media houses need to adjust to modern business models. Employ and keep top reporters and overall be able to keep the public well informed as their watchdog,” he advised.