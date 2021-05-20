An M-Pesa operator in Naivasha nearly lost Ksh60,000 to a fraudster on Saturday in a new popular trick that detectives have identified.

The fraudster is said to have tricked an employee of one Grace Wambui into giving him her personal mobile phone despite having been warned against doing so.

The criminal was a frequent customer at the M-Pesa outlet which doubles up as a cyber cafe. This is said to have gained the confidence of the employee.

“My employee had saved my contact as ‘Madam Boss’, which the con man blocked and saved his own number as ‘Madam Boss’, without the knowledge of the employee,” Ms Wambui said.

The fraudster would then send the employee a message directing her to send a total of Ksh60,000 to two different numbers.

Thinking she was communicating with her boss, the employee first sent Ksh33,000. As she was about to wire the remaining Sh27,000, the shop owner showed up and stopped the transaction.