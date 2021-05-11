Sauti Sol lead singer Bien Aime Baraza says Khaligraph Jones sent him Sh300,000 after the success of their hit song, ‘Yes Bana’.

The pair worked on the track over a year ago before they released its video on Jan 30, 2020. It has since been viewed over 3.4 million times and was acclaimed as one of the best collaborations of last year.

‘Yes Bana’ also scored a marketing campaign by one of the leading telcos in the county, earning millions in licensing fees.

Speaking on Cleaning the Airwaves (CTA), Bien told Richard Njau alias A-Star that Khaligraph sent him part of the song’s revenue as a token of appreciation.

“OG is the first artist to send me Sh300,000 via mobile money. He called me and said he would send the cash from the revenues which it had earned,” the Sauti Sol star said.

Bien also took a slight dig at Khaligraph Jones for sending the amount in six batches to save on transaction fees.