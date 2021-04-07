The 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results will be released in two weeks.

This is according to Education CS Prof George Magoha who on Tuesday said that the marking of multiple choice papers was complete with English Composition and Kiswahili Insha papers ongoing.

“We had a schedule and in the next two weeks, the results will be out,” Magoha said in Kisumu.

At the same time, the Education Cabinet Secretary cautioned school heads and education officers saying a few of them were ‘playing’ with the examination papers after taking them from the containers.

“I want to give you a heads up that there are few of us playing around with the examination papers after taking them from the examination containers and it’s unfortunate,” he said.

Further, Magoha observed that some people were circulating fake examination papers and urged invigilators to be extra careful.

“You are aware of the circulation of fake papers by some group and these people you know them and should be ignored,” the CS said.

“We shall keep updating you on the progress, and we shall keep sharing any events that we find necessary,” he added.