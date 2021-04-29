President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on phone.

In their conversation, the President and the Prime Minister discussed several matters of mutual interest, top among them the Global Education Summit which Kenya and the UK will co-host in July.

Through the Summit, Kenya and the UK aim to raise 5 billion USD, the amount needed to get 175 million children into school around the world.

Besides the Summit, President Kenyatta and PM Johnson talked about Kenya-UK collaboration in the fight against Covid-19, climate change and, regional security and peace.

On Covid-19, the President and the Prime Minister explored new avenues of collaboration including research on identifying new mutations of the virus and accelerated access to vaccines.

President Kenyatta and PM Johnson expressed concerns on the unfolding political situation in Somalia, and resolved to work more closely through the UN Security Council, the Commonwealth and other multilateral platforms to ensure regional peace and stability.

On climate change, the President and the Prime Minister exchanged notes ahead of COP26 in Glasgow and explored opportunities for partnerships in areas such as renewable energy where Kenya is an African success story.