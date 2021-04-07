Police officers on Tuesday, April 6 arrested the school principal for ABC Kiseveni Secondary School in Machakos County for leaking a KCSE exam paper on her WhatsApp status.

Betta Mutuku reportedly took a photo of the KCSE mathematics paper and shared it on her WhatsApp status for candidates to study ahead of the exam.

Officers led by Machakos sub-county Criminal Investigations Officer Rhoda Kanyi stormed the school hours before the exam began and whisked her off to Machakos police station for questioning.

Kanyi said they acted on intelligence information.

The principal, who doubles up the National Deputy Chief Examiner in Mathematics, is said to have leaked the exam on Monday evening.

“She had posted the examinations on her status for the candidates to study at night,” Kanyi said.

During the arrest, officers also confiscated her phone to aid in the investigations.

At the same time, Education CS George Magoha said the leaked exam paper did not match the KNEC Maths test that was done on Tuesday, 6.

“I have been assured by officers in my ministry that the Mathematics paper, which was circulating on WhatsApp was fake. You don’t have to worry about the credibility of the exam,” the CS said during a media briefing at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret.