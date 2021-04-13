Celebrity musician Samuel Muchoki who is popularly known as Samidoh says his quest to become part of Kenya’s disciplined services started at the National Youth Service(NYS).

Narrating his journey to Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki, the vernacular musician said he was expelled from the NYS while trying to become a police officer.

Samidoh told Churchill that he snuck out of the NYS Training School in Gilgil to participate in a police recruitment drive.

“I jumped out of the fence to participate in an Administration Police recruitment drive in Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua County. Unfortunately, I was not selected to join and had to go back to NYS. I found out they had already noticed my disappearance but they did not make a big deal out of it, I was just expelled,” he narrated.

Samidoh then went back home and found employment at a flower farm with the assistance of the local District Commissioner.

Fortunately, he was computer savvy and was appointed a data entry clerk. He said he used his earnings from the job to enroll in a diploma course.

Samidoh, however, still harbored dreams of joining the disciplined services. He tried his luck in a Kenya Defence Forces recruitment drive but was turned down due to his slim physical appearance.

He would later try his luck to join the Administration Police service where he has been serving to date.

Samidoh joined the service in 2013 and went through 15 months of training before graduating in 2014. His first operation was in Eastleigh, Nairobi after which he was posted to Mpeketoni in Lamu, County.

After serving in the Coast region, he was transferred to Dadaab in Garissa County. It was during his posting to Daadab that he reawakened his singing talent.

“I was off duty in October 2016 when I composed the first song that brought me to the limelight. I never knew it would become an instant hit until I heard it being requested and played on the mainstream media repeatedly,” he said.

The track dubbed ‘Ndiri mutwe mwega’, which translates to ‘I don’t have a straight mind’ was inspired by the anger Samidoh had.

“Ninety percent of the song is a true story, while the rest is art,” he explained.

On his recent infidelity scandal with Karen Nyamu, Samidoh said his wife of 10 years helped him overcome the tough times through prayer.

“I had to own up to my mistakes so I could start healing. I would have pretended that I don’t care but deep down I felt I needed to do the right thing.”