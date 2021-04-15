Should Christians and persons of the cloth have tattoos? That has been the raging debate on social media after netizens spotted a tattoo on Kenyan celebrity preacher, Reverend Lucy Natasha.

The founder of the Oracle of God ministries had taken to social media to share photos and videos as she took the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday at the RFH Healthcare.

The photos showed the flamboyant preacher receiving her jab on her upper left arm which bears a tattoo emblazoned with the word ‘Oracle’.

The tattoo divided opinion among both believers and nonbelievers, with some even quoting the Bible in condemnation.

“Leviticus 19:28—”Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print any marks upon you”—so as to prohibit tattoos, and perhaps even makeup. This verse will judge you, the word of God is a two-edged sword,” one Twitter user noted.

Others defended Rev Natasha, among them the infamous moral cop, KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua.

“Rev. Lucy Natasha, preach on and turn your back to the critics, sceptics and nay sayers. People will always talk tattoo or no tattoo. Shine on for the Lord and reach out to souls. There’s nothing you can do to please everyone!” tweeted Mutua.

Rev Natasha later told off her critics in an indirect post on social media putting the debate to rest.

“One of the hardest struggles you’ll encounter in life is finding the strength and courage to do what God is calling you to do.

“Don’t let the critics, naysayers, or negative people discourage you from obedience. As much as we would love the complete approval, acceptance, and support of others, we may not always get it. Nevertheless, we must continue to be obedient.

“People ONLY affect your life when you allow them to. No one else is suppose to understand your calling like you. It wasn’t a conference call! #WisdomOfLife.” She wrote.