Police officers in Baringo County are holding one of their colleagues after he allegedly killed a civilian in Baringo North following a quarrel over Sh450.

Administration Police (AP) officer Victor Ruto, 32, reportedly attacked a bar owner, Reuben Cherotich, 43, at Kipsaraman trading centre after he demanded payment of a Sh450 bill.

The officer attached to Bartabwa AP camp is said to have pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Cherotich in the neck.

Confirming the incident, Baringo County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa said the bar owner succumbed to injuries while being rushed to hospital.

“They picked a brief quarrel and fought before the officer pulled out a knife, stabbing him on the neck. The suspect has been arrested and he shall be arraigned in court as soon as possible to answer to murder charges,” said the police boss.

The officer is said to have been in the company of other people drinking alcohol past the restricted 10 pm curfew hour.

Meanwhile, Rift Valley Regional Commander George Natembeya on Tuesday restored the 6 pm to 6 am curfew in Baringo North citing a brazen disregard for the law and spike in crime and insecurity in the region.