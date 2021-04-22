More details have emerged in the headline-grabbing murder of Catherine Nyokabi, with the suspect Evans Karani said to have attempted suicide on three separate occasions.

Richard Mwaura, a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Officer privy to the investigations, told The Standard that Karani confessed to unsuccessfully attempting to take his own life after killing Ms Nyokabi.

Karani reportedly told detectives that he first tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from the roof with a piece of cloth. He abandoned suicide by hanging for what he termed as a quicker way to die; jumping in front of traffic.

According to the Standard, authorities said on the second attempt, Karani jumped in front of a moving vehicle on Thika Superhighway.

He, however, sustained minor injuries as the vehicle was moving at a relatively low speed due to traffic snarl up.

The third suicide attempt saw Karani attempt to drown himself in a Kiambu dam.

“He said his swimming skills prevented him from drowning,” said Juja-based DCIO, Mwaura.

To prove his claims, Karani allegedly displayed marks on his neck inflicted during the first attempt.

The suspect is expected back at the Thika Law Courts on May 3, when he will take a plea for murder.