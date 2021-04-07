A police officer is set to undergo surgery after he was wounded by a woman in Nairobi’s Lang’ata area.

According to a police report, Sergeant Moses was walking towards the Bypass Patrol Base at around 8 pm when he came across the woman.

The officer then questioned the woman for breaking the COVID curfew before an exchange of words ensued. During the confrontation, the woman jumped on the officer, held his head firmly, and bit off his ear.

“She bit his right ear cutting it completely. After noticing that she had injured the officer, she ran towards the river bordering Lang’ata and Kibera. The injured sergeant picked the piece of the ear which had fallen down and proceeded to Nairobi West Hospital,” reads the report.

The cop is admitted at the surgical ward where he is expected to undergo surgery to reconstruct the ear.

Police have since further investigations.