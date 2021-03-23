Two teachers from Zion Academy in Kibwezi who allegedly sexually assaulted two pupils under their care were arraigned in court on Monday.

Fredrick Kioko and Joseph Nduva appeared at the Makindu Law Courts where they were charged with indecent acts against minors.

The teachers had been tasked with chaperoning 32 KCPE candidates on a weekend trip to Tsavo Inn Hotel in Mtito Andei.

According to a police report, a customer saw Kioko and Nduva fondling two school-girls at a swimming pool on Saturday, March 20.

The customer alerted police who arrived at the scene and arrested Nduva in a dramatic arrest that saw Kioko escape. He was, however, arrested by Monday, when the suspects appeared before Magistrate Jackline Karani.

The primary school teachers denied the charges.. The magistrate freed Kioko on a cash bail of Sh300,000, whereas Nduva was released on Sh100,000 cash bail.

Their case will be mentioned on April 7 and April 8.