President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday signed into law the Employment (Amendment) Bill of 2019 and Business Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2021.

The new Employment (Amendment) Act, 2019 amends the Employment Act of 2007 to, among other provisions, include a one-month pre-adoptive leave with full pay to parents who apply for the adoption of children.

On its part, the Business Laws (Amendment) (No.2) Act of 2021 amends several statutes to facilitate the ease of doing business in Kenya.

The Law of Contract Act (Cap. 23), The Industrial Training Act (Cap. 237), The Stamp Duty Act (Cap. 480), and The National Hospital Insurance Fund Act, 1998 are among the statutes amended by the new law.

Others are The National Social Security Fund Act, 2013, The Companies Act, 2015, The Insolvency Act, 2015, and The Small Claims Court Act, 2016.

The signing ceremony at State House, Nairobi was attended by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and Clerk Michael Sialai.

Also present were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto and Treasury PS Dr Julius Muia.