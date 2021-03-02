A Kiambu Court has granted the prosecution more time to assess Lawrence Njoroge Warunge, the university student who confessed to killing five people, as his trial failed to kick-off for the second time on Monday, February 1.

Prosecution counsel Christine Mbevi told the court the accused is still mentally unfit to stand trial and is under medication.

“The suspect is expected at Mathari hospital on March 5 for a review. We are seeking more time, preferably [until] March 15, when we will update the court on his status,” Ms Mbevi said.

Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi gave the prosecution until March 15 to give an update on Warunge’s mental health status.

An earlier medical assessment report presented in court on January 26 indicated Lawrence Warunge is suffering from induced psychosis – a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.

The report, which followed an exam at Mathari, further showed the 22-year-old has paranoid delusions and has a history of drinking spirits and smoking marijuana.