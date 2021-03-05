Catholic doctors have cautioned Kenyans against taking the COVID-19 jab saying it is unnecessary.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association (KCDA) objected to the vaccination and urged Kenyans to skip the vaccine.

The medics further called on faith-based organisations to stop the vaccinations drive saying the vaccine should not have been distributed in the first place.

“It seems there is something Bill Gates has invested in that requires the whole world to be vaccinated. What that investment is remains the million-dollar question,” said Dr Stephen Karanja.

According to the doctors, the only proven means of controlling the spread of the virus is wearing a mask, streaming of all symptomatic patients, treatment of patients and ensuring all patients who have Covid-19 to be observed for 10 to 14 days.

Dr Peter Okoth of Unicef Kenya, however, maintained the vaccines are safe, adding that the AstraZeneca jabs are effective and there should be no cause for concern.