Detectives fatally shot a man believed to be part of a notorious gang that has been terrorising Nairobi residents.

DCI detectives on patrol in Kariobangi South spotted the gang of three at the KCC area on Saturday night.

According to the DCI, the detectives challenged the men to identify themselves before a dramatic shootout ensued.

“One pretended to be fishing out his ID from his pocket. Instead, he drew out his gun and opened fire. Luckily, none of the bullets caught any of the officers.

“Officers who had taken strategic positions returned fire, fatally injuring a suspect,” police said.

The other two suspects escaped in the darkness, escaping an appointment with their maker by a whisper, the DCI said.

Police recovered a Glock pistol and three live bullets from the deceased suspect.

“In the underworld, he operates under a cover-up name, ‘Kibe’. The suspect and his gang have been giving city residents sleepless nights,” the DCI stated.

The seized firearm and bullets were forwarded to ballistic experts at the DCI headquarters for analysis, while the body was moved to a city morgue.

A manhunt is ongoing for the other two suspects.