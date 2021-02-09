Last year, Safaricom doubled their home fibre speeds without increasing the prices. It was announced as a temporary measure to help Kenyans working from home during the pandemic.

They were already in a speed and price war with their biggest competitor in the space, Zuku.

Now, Safaricom has made the new speeds permanent.

The announcement was made yesterday in a statement. “Safaricom PLC has permanently adjusted the bandwidth for its home fibre customers, extending the offer given when the Covid-19 pandemic started nearly a year ago.”

The slowest package that costs Sh2,900 will see its speed move from 5 Mbps to 8 Mbps, while the fastest that costs Sh11,999 will move from 40 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

Even with this adjustment, the prices are still higher than Zuku, which offers 10Mbps for Sh 2,400, and 60Mbps for Sh4,999.

However, Safaricom tends to perform better on customer satisfaction, especially when it comes to outages and speed consistency.