A Form Three student who assaulted his teacher at Murichu Secondary School in Nyandarua has been handed an 18-month non-custodial sentence.

Samuel Migwi, 20, pleaded guilty to assaulting his teacher Mr John Gikonyo on January 18. The court heard that the teacher had reprimanded the student for jumping a queue when they were being served lunch before he descended on him with blows and kicks.

The teacher suffered serious injuries on the mouth.

The student also faced two other counts for creating a disturbance and damaging school property.

In mitigation, the learner pleaded with the court to pardon him and promised to apologise to his teacher. He also vowed to be a law-abiding citizen and work on his anger issues.

“I promise to work hard in school. For the three weeks I’ve been in a police cell, I have learnt my lesson the hard way,” he said.

On top of the 18-month non-custodial sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate James Wanyanga ordered that the student be transferred to another school.

“I cannot order you to go back to the same school as you could be mistreated by teachers and students for creating a bad name for the school. I am therefore of the opinion that the parents get him another school.

“If you misbehave in the other school, we will not only revisit this matter but also prosecute you for the other offense,” the magistrate said.

The magistrate ordered that he appears in court on December 16, 2021, when a progress report on his behaviour will be presented.