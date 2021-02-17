Agnes Saumu Mbuvi, the eldest daughter of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, is once again embroiled in a nasty breakup with an abusive lover.

Ms Mbuvi dropped the bombshell via her social media, revealing that she broke up with fiance Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

In a Q&A session on Instagram with her fans, the mother of two said the senator assaulted her and nearly killed her. She also shared a photo as proof of her claims showing her bruised and swollen face.

“These are the things he did to me…He almost killed me. I will forever fight for women to stand for their rights. Never allow a man to be violent to you,” she shared.

In another interaction with a fan, Ms Saumu wrote: “Yes, I broke up with him there so much I didn’t share but I will.’

Saumu also clarified that the Senator was never her husband and accused him of neglecting their daughter who turns one this March.

In a rejoinder to Saumu’s claims, Anwar Loitiptip admitted to beating up Sonko’s daughter saying it happened only once.

According to the Lamu senator, he assaulted Saumu before he knew she has a mental problem. Anwar claims Saumu suffers from bipolar disorder.

When asked if he beat up Saumu, he told a local tabloid: “Yes, but only once before I knew she is suffering from a mental problem. Call her family members, mine, friends, hospital…everyone knows she’s sick. It’s just you media guys who don’t know and we opted to hide to safeguard her name, but now she has turned her story to favour her.”

He explained that beating Saumu Mbuvi did not leave her hospitalised.

“Even before we met she had that problem and that’s why all her boyfriends left her. So how can I beat her and we have been dating for barely two years then she gets sick?” he posed.

Anwar added: “She(Saumu) has a mental psychiatric problem called Bi-polar. That’s why we never stayed together…she breaks things, shouts and loses mememory for even a week.”

“Imagine and all the Kenyans and media houses don’t know, I always hide this from people.”

Saumu confirmed she has bi-polar on Instagram.