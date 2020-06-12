Wedding bells are ringing for Agnes Saumu Mbuvi and the love of her life, Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip. This after the lovebirds set a date for their big day.

The Nairobi governor’s daughter broke the news on social media, captioning a photo of herself and the senator: “Wedding date confirmed.”

However, the mother of two did not disclose the date of her special day when Loitiptip will make an honest woman out of her.

The two have been dating since 2019 after they met in Mombasa, where Saumu had gone on holiday while Anwar was there for work.

Their love affair, although plagued with allegations that Anwar abandoned his other baby mama after she got pregnant, saw the pair welcome a baby girl in March of this year.

Before Anwar, Saumu was in two highly publicised relationships which she termed as toxic and abusive. One of the men was Ben Gatu, the father of her firstborn daughter, whom Saumu said was abusive.

