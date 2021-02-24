Homicide detectives have opened a probe into the murder of a woman, her son, and her boyfriend, whose bodies were found Tuesday at Rikana, Jogoo Road.

Police identified the woman as Charity Cheboi, who worked at the Registrar of Persons office in Mathare, Nairobi County.

Neighbours indicated they last saw the woman and her son on Sunday while the man was reportedly seen on Monday.

Their bodies were discovered after the boy’s school contacted his father to find out why he had missed school on Monday. Unable to reach his son’s mother on phone, the father went to the house but no one opened it.

The bodies of the woman and her son were found on the floor in the bedroom and had started decomposing whereas that of the man had not. It was found in the bathroom with hands and legs tied.

Police noted there were signs of a serious struggle in the house before the three were murdered.

Photos by Douglas Okiddy/the Star