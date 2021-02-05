A man who attacked and stabbed his ex-wife on the neck following a domestic wrangle is a free man after the woman forgave him.

Casper Douglas Lubembe had been charged with assaulting Lucy Wangu in her house in Uthiru, Dagoretti sub-county on December 24, 2020.

The pair had met after the complainant asked the accused to buy clothes for their child. Lubembe was forced to spend the night at her house after curfew hours elapsed.

The court heard that Lubembe and Wangu had consumed alcohol in the afternoon.

Prior to their fight, the man reportedly asked his ex-wife if she was dating someone else following their separation. The woman answered in the affirmative, prompting Lubembe to turn violent.

He reportedly punched her and picked a kitchen knife which he used to stab her on the stomach and neck..

In his defense, Lubembe told investigators that the woman had insulted him and accused him of neglecting his children.

He said that he only had one child with Wangu and would not be blackmailed to raise the rest. The suspect has been in remand since January 13.

Wangu told senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke that she decided to forgive him and withdraw charges because he had paid her Sh20,000 and she knew he was ailing.

The magistrate freed Lubembe and warned him against repeating the offence.