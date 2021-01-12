The award-winning winning actor Sarah Hassan is expected to star as a detective in an upcoming crime drama dubbed ‘Crime and Justice’.

A gritty police procedural and legal show, ‘Crime and Justice’ is set in Nairobi, starring Ms Hassan and seasoned Kenyan actor Alfred Munyua. They play the roles of Makena and Silas, the two detectives at the heart of the topical show that follows one ripped-from-the-headlines case per episode through to the courtroom verdict.

Hassan, 32, says she is excited to play a detective for the first time in her career. “This is a very different character; I’ve never played anything like Makena before. It’s very exciting to get a character that makes me grow as an actor.”

Munyua, who is known for roles in ‘Sense8′, ‘The First Grader’, ‘Poacher’, was full of praise for the script.

“When I first read the script, I loved the delivery and realness of Silas as a character. It’s not exaggerated and he’s no Rambo hero; he just tackles his cases the normal way. I found a very real edge with this script, and I hope I’ll do justice to the role,” he said.

‘Crime and Justice’ will also feature Maqbul Mohammed (Varshita, Auntie Boss) as DCI Boss Kebo, Paul Ogola (Sense 8, Kati Kati) as Prosecutor Sokoro and Brian Ogola (Lusala, Disconnect) as Caleb, the resident pathologist.

Others include stage and screen legend John Sibi-Okumu (The Constant Gardener, The First Grader), Muhugu Theuri (Pillow Talk, Pieces of Us), Brian Abajah (Sincerely Daisy), Martin Githinji (Sue na Jonnie, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind) and Justin Mirichii (Rafiki, Watu Wote) in guest roles.

Showmax and CANAL+ have already begun production on “Crime & Justice”. The drama will premiere on both channels in 2021.