Former Machachari show actor Natasha Ngegie popularly known as Stella has “addressed the nation” after reports emerged that she is gay and addicted to drugs.

“Those other” bloggers had it that the actress is also battling depression forcing her to put out a statement on her socials rubbishing the claims.

“LET ME ADDRESS THE NATION! A YouTube video has been circulating and rumours have it I’m a drug addict, lesbian, depressed, and many other shenanigans. I hereby declare that that is false and just cause I’m not in the spotlight doesn’t mean I’m depressed 🙄” she wrote.

Natasha, 21, further urged “those other” bloggers to stop spreading falsehoods for views.

“BLOGGERS please watch what you post kindly stop writing/releasing false information just for views,” she said.

Ms Ngegie also thanked fans who looked out for her after the rumours emerged.

“To all my loves out there thank you for always looking out for me if it wasn’t for you guys I wouldn’t have noticed this. ( I appreciate the concerns you shared via DM)” she concluded.